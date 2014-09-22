Experience premium residential living at Purva Northern Lights, an upcoming flagship project by Puravankara Group in Hardware Park, north Bangalore. Spread across expansive 24 acres, this new launch combines world-class architecture, state-of-the-art amenities, and strategic location connectivity. Expected to launch in early 2026 with possession from 2030 onwards, Purva Northern Lights offers elegantly designed 1,2,3 & 4 BHK luxury apartments with Ground + 30 Floor structure crafted for modern urban professionals and families seeking the perfect balance between serenity and connectivity.
Amenities & Facilities
World-Class 100,000+ Sq.Ft. Clubhouse
Recreational & Wellness Zone:
- Multi-level clubhouse with contemporary design
- Fully equipped gymnasium with cardio and weights section
- Yoga, meditation, and aerobics studios
- Dedicated fitness classes and training zones
- Spa, sauna, and steam rooms with massage therapy
- Infinity-edge swimming pool with underwater lighting
- Children's pool with splash pad
- Pool-side cabanas and relaxation lounges
Social & Entertainment Spaces:
- Grand multipurpose hall for community events (capacity: 200+)
- Business lounge with conference rooms and breakout areas
- Co-working spaces with high-speed internet
- Café and juice bar with indoor/outdoor seating
- Reading lounge with library and digital displays
- Gaming zones (billiards, table tennis, carrom, board games)
Kids & Family Entertainment:
- Large play zones with age-appropriate equipment
- Dedicated kids' activity centers
- Supervised play areas with trained staff
- Family entertainment hub
Sports & Outdoor Activities:
- Outdoor badminton court
- Basketball court
- Tennis court
- Multi-purpose sports court
- Outdoor fitness equipment
- Jogging and cycling tracks
Pet & Wellness Amenities:
- Pet park with grooming facilities
- Pet play zones
- Pet waste management system
- Wellness garden and meditation space